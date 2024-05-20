CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 53.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 43,897 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,194,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,427,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of CBZ traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 75,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,864. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.87. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

