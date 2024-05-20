Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Hubbell worth $68,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HUBB traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $399.53. The stock had a trading volume of 75,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,072. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.44 and its 200 day moving average is $354.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.