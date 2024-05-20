Brady Family Wealth LLC Acquires 339 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,606,000 after buying an additional 18,439 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $533.71. The company had a trading volume of 843,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,632. The company’s fifty day moving average is $517.07 and its 200 day moving average is $491.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $534.24. The stock has a market cap of $460.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

