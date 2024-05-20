7,094 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 278,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $125.78. 112,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average of $116.77.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.