Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,914. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE AFL traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.24. 531,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,011. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.48. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $88.59.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

