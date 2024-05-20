Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 689 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brady Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.7% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.67. 4,729,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,044,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56. The company has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,140. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

