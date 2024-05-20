UBS Group Lowers Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $28.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $19.23. 145,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,052. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,945,000 after acquiring an additional 584,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,771,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Green Plains by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,805,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3,036.9% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,545,000 after buying an additional 1,697,784 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

