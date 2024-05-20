MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 367 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,050,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

