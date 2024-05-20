PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $94.80 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,219 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CVS Health worth $94,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in CVS Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

CVS traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,838,243. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.