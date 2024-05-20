Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 110 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brady Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $6,568,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $102.67. The company had a trading volume of 237,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,324. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

