Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 21.0 %

Shares of SANA traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.50. 5,685,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,284. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 14.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

