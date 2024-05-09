E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $40.24 Million Stock Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,422,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,077 shares during the quarter. Kanzhun makes up approximately 2.5% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.65% of Kanzhun worth $40,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kanzhun by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 216,149 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 55.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 73.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 63,171 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 822,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after buying an additional 123,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 491,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Price Performance

NASDAQ:BZ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,611,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,099. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.66 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BZ shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

