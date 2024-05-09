Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.57

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.57 and last traded at $45.53, with a volume of 63329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity High Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

