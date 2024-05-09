Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases 234,397 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,397 shares during the period. iRobot accounts for about 1.4% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 2.46% of iRobot worth $26,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iRobot by 522.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 11,822.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRBT. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

iRobot Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of IRBT traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 2,724,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,198. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $324.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.54 million during the quarter. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 34.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRobot Profile

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.