Inter Parfums, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Inter Parfums has increased its dividend by an average of 96.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Inter Parfums has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Up 2.3 %

IPAR traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.20. 120,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,936. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $114.71 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IPAR

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.