National Research Co. (NRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 15th

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

National Research has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.7% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:NRC traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $28.83. 38,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,090. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. National Research has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $687.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.45.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

