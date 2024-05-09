MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

MidCap Financial Investment stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,415. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

