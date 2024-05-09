MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
MidCap Financial Investment stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,415. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39.
