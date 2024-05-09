8,960 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by AI Squared Management Ltd

AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. Super Micro Computer comprises approximately 3.2% of AI Squared Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 26.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $22.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $800.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398,195. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.06 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $944.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $596.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.