iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Acquired by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,400 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned approximately 14.80% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $40,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA THD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.89. 28,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,366. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

