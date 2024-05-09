Aragon (ANT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.08 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $329.12 million and $4.08 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $7.62 or 0.00012274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

