Discovery Value Fund Purchases Shares of 117 Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Duolingo makes up 0.0% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUOL. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 814.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $44.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.28. 2,824,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,103. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.17. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $251.30.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total transaction of $1,881,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares in the company, valued at $15,174,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,223 shares of company stock worth $27,273,230. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.75.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

