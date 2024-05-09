Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF makes up about 3.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.20% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $27,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.16. 47,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,710. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

