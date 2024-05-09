Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

EFA stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,028,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,827,871. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.