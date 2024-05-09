CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

CuriosityStream has a payout ratio of -90.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CuriosityStream to earn ($0.03) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -333.3%.

NASDAQ CURI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.22. 83,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,544. The company has a market cap of $65.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 32.94% and a negative net margin of 85.95%. The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CuriosityStream from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 28,006 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $28,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,169,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,614 shares of company stock valued at $371,230. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

