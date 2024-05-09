Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.
Suncor Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.18. 2,165,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
