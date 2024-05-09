Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for May 9th (ABNB, ACGL, DV, DXCM, EHAB, FELE, LSPK, MATX, MLM, MPC)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, May 9th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $156.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $160.00.

Get Airbnb Inc alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $8.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$0.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$0.90.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.