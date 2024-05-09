Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.99

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 44137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

