Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR remained flat at $13.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100. The company has a market cap of $48.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.75.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARKR

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.