Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Fiera Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE:FSZ traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$7.17. 186,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,791. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52. The stock has a market cap of C$619.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of C$210.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 0.9706704 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiera Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total transaction of C$485,432.64. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSZ. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.64.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

