Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Raised to C$8.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.71.

TSE:FSZ traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.14. 192,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,828. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.65. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$8.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$617.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of C$210.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 0.9706704 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total transaction of C$485,432.64. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

