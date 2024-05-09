CEEK VR Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $42.50 million and $1.59 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05220962 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $1,568,012.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

