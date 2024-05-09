Astar Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $527.53 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Astar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Astar has a market cap of $527.53 million and $21.62 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,440,763,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,645,901,145 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

