United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE PRKS traded up $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $53.79. 662,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,365. United Parks & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $256,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,165 shares of company stock valued at $420,927 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

