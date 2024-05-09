Maxim Group Trims The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price to $15.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 122.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAIN. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.74. 783,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,373. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $605.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

