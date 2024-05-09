Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.57. 1,147,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,605. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 121.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average is $90.00. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.