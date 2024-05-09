Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 55,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Price Performance

NSRGY traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $103.54. 446,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,300. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $99.04 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average is $109.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Nestlé

Nestlé Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.