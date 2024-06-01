Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.76 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in NVR by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,150,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NVR by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 626,255.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,236.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $7,695.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7,696.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7,292.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $99.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

