Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $200.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.54 and a twelve month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

