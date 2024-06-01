Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,713,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $663,080,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,276,000 after purchasing an additional 200,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,864,000 after purchasing an additional 133,163 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.65.

NYSE EPAM opened at $178.29 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.42 and its 200 day moving average is $268.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

