Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,846 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $160.79 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

