The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Down 0.9%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $447.60 and last traded at $450.34. 733,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,326,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 778.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.