Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 680 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in ResMed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,375 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

ResMed Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RMD opened at $206.33 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $229.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.30. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

