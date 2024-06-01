Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 7,520 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 114,572 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,333,000 after acquiring an additional 71,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 142,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Citigroup upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MKC opened at $72.22 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

