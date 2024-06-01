28,594 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $373,130,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,064,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $173,587,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $168,328,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $390.93 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

