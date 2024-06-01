Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 0.5%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $649.36 and last traded at $651.33. 619,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,180,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $654.62.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

The stock has a market cap of $276.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $610.04 and its 200-day moving average is $556.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,400,780 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 11.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 15.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

