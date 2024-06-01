Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $99.43 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

