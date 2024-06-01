Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 200 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,203.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,312,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $611.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $625.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,469 shares of company stock worth $12,919,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.04.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

