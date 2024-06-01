Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Globe Life by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach bought 500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.