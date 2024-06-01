JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.20 and last traded at $54.22. 1,041,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,672,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
