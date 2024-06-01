JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.20 and last traded at $54.22. 1,041,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,672,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

