Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Kellanova worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $68.69.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,680,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,531,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,107,246.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,680,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,531,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,107,246.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,400 shares of company stock worth $54,524,118 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

